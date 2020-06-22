SGCC vs OLCC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction St Gallen CC vs Olten CC, ECS T10 League St Gallen 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s SGCC vs OLCC at Grundenmoos: After hectic couple of weeks of cricket action in Sweden, we now move to our next destination in Switzerland which is to host five-days of intense competition between seven teams battling across 25 matches 10-over matches. The teams include St Gallen CC, Zurich Nomads CC, Olten CC, Zurich Crickets CC, Power CC, Winterthur CC and Cossonay CC. After four days of league matches, Friday will see the top-four teams battling out in the knockouts including the finale.

It is part of a triple header of European Cricket Series events which got underway from June 15.

Toss: The toss between St Gallen CC vs Olten CC will take place at 4:00 PM (IST).

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Grundenmoos

SGCC vs OLCC My Dream11 Team

Ali Nayyer (captain), Jeyakanthan Perumal (vice-captain), Muhammad Idrees, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Pratheeparaj Varothayan, Ali Abbas, Nasir Mahmood, Kenardo Fletcher, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Musa Ahmadzai, Shathees Thanasegaram

SGCC vs OLCC Squads

St Gallen CC: Haroon Khan, Muhammad Idrees ul Haque, Ali Abbas, Muhammad Waqar, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Vivek Garg, Sarvanamurthu Sasikumar, Khalid Bajwa, Safi Mohabattullah, Tanveer Abbas, Fazli Khan Safi, Muhammad Zeeshan, Nasir Mahmood, Falak Sher, Kenardo Fletcher, Nareshkumar Thangavadivel, Nithurshan Shivaneshwaran, Mohamed Nasim, Sangul Safi, Emile Morgan, Pradeepan Sivanesachelvan, Ahmad Saeed, Musa Ahmadzai, Nurullah Safi, Sheraz Sarwari, Ketan Patel, Omed Niazi

Olten CC: Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Mohamed Shahid Abdul Waridu, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Jeyakanthan Perumal, Rizwan Izzadeen, Ravindrakumar Damotharam, Ali Usman, Ijaz Baghri, Pratheeparaj Ratnarajah Varothayan, Muhammad Kamran, Ali Nayyer, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Shane Charles, Sufiyan Mohamed, Arbab Khan, Malyar Stanikzai, Shathees Thanasegaram, Kumar Nalinambika, Roshanth Karunamoorthy, Mohamed Peer, Hamad Khan, Keramatullah Tarakhel

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SGCC Dream11 Team/ OLCC Dream11 Team/ St Gallen CC Dream11 Team/ Olten CC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.