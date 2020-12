SHA vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 Match 10 2:30 PM IST Saturday

SHA vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today's Dream11 Emirates D20

Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints

SHA vs ABD: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today's Dream11 Emirates D20 – T20 Match 10 2:30 PM IST Saturday:

Abu Dhabi would be taking on Sharjah on Saturday in an Emirates D20 game. Abu Dhabi has not won a single game in four attempts and they would like to get their campaign started with a win against Sharah. The Sharjah side started their campaign with a narrow defeat against Fujairah but came back in style against Ajman.

TOSS: The Emirates D20 Tournament match toss between Sharjah and Abu Dhabi will take place at 2:00 PM IST on December 12.

Time: 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai.

SHA vs ABD My Dream11 Team

Keeper Fayyaz Ahmed (VC)

Batters Sahil Sunil Hariani, Khalid Shah, Renjith Mani

All-Rounders Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan, Mazhar Bashir (C), Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Kashif Daud

Bowlers Navalesh Naidoo, Jishnu Vattekkatt Balan, Faisal Altaf

SQUADS

Sharjah: Fayyaz Ahmed (c & wk), Renjith Mani, Umair Ali, Badiuzzama Sayed, Kashif Daud, Mohammad Halan, Hafeez Rahman, Arsalan Javed, Faisal Altaf, Faisal Khan, Khalid Shah, Nathan Shibu, Mohammad Boota, Yuvraj Barua, Krishan Paul

Abu Dhabi: Ben Willgoss (wk), Sahil Sunil Hariani, Aaryan Madani, Surjith Manohardas, Midhun Sudhakar Pattlikkadan (C), Pasindu Wanniarachchi, Mazhar Bashir, Soorya Sathish, Matiullah Khan, Karthik Nagendran, Navalesh Naidoo, Jishnu Vattekkatt Balan, Mudassir Hussain, Paresh Katkar, Osama Hassan, Kai Smith.

