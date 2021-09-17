<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Former India all-rounder Hemlata Kala believes that the role of aggressive opener Shafali Verma would be crucial in the upcoming one-off Pink Ball Test against Australia Women as she plays "unique cricket" and there won't be any challenge for the teenager. <p></p> <p></p>The 17-year-old Rohtak-born Shafali, scored a total of 159 (96 and 63) runs on her Test debut against England earlier this year and was the 'Player-of-the-match'. She is now part of the Test team for Australia. <p></p> <p></p>"Shafali has an important role (to play) and I think she will be successful as she has been in red-ball (cricket), because her game is like that. She has a power-hitting game, so I feel that she will be successful," Kala, who has played seven Tests, said at a virtual con-call with select journalists. <p></p> <p></p>According to Kala, who also served as the chairperson of selectors, along with Shafali, others batters need to also chip in. <p></p> <p></p>"But along with it, I would like to say that for us along with Shafali, it is important that all batters click in this Test match, because everyone has a different technique. I feel Shafali's role is crucial and she will play a very important role in this Pink Ball Test," added the 46-year-old. <p></p> <p></p>Kala, who made her Test debut in 1999 and played her last Test in 2008, also said that the girls should think about performing better than what they did in England. <p></p> <p></p>"I feel that the experience of playing a pink-ball test will help them in the future. We should perform better than what we did in the England Test and we should think on those lines," she said. <p></p> <p></p>"I said that the Australia Test is important for us, because we are playing after a long (time) and also a new format. Every format is important for us. The 50-over World Cup is coming, so to check the skills, it is good that we play the test match, as temperament is seen in all things. <p></p> <p></p>"We did well in England (and) I feel we will do better with pink-ball. We have good medium pacers Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar and Shikha Pandey, and a leg-spinner, I think leg-spinner will be beneficial with pink-ball, I feel as far performance is concerned, it will be improved," she added. <p></p> <p></p>The India Women's tour of Australia will be aired on Sony Six' channels from September 21 from 5.35 AM.