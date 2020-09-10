YTrinbago Knight Riders continued their good form into the final as they beat St Lucia Zouks after a thrilling game of cricket – which the scoreline may not suggest as the TKR side won their fourth title with an eight-wicket win. The owner of the franchise, Shah Rukh Khan was full of praise as he took to Twitter and congratulated the side.

Ami TKR we rule. Awesome display boys…u make us proud, happy and make us party even without a crowd. Love u team.@TKRiders @54simmo and my fav @DMBravo46 well done @KieronPollard55 & my man @DJBravo47 love you how many now4!!! @Bazmccullum come to IPL lov u Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2020

For TKR, skipper Pollard rose to the occasion as he picked up a five-wicket haul to restrict the Zouks to 154. The Knight Riders, thanks to Lendl Simmons (84* off 49 balls) helped his side gin down the target with nine balls. to spare.

“It means a lot (the victory). To come out and give a performance like that, it’s good for cricket. It’s good to come out with a victory. I’d have loved to give my inputs and play but we had a strong XI out there to win. We had a camp before the tournament and we took it from there into the tournament. We went from strength to strength. I think winning the tournament without losing a game is the key moment for us. We wanted to go one step ahead of Guyana. We came here to achieve that,” said Sunil Narine after the game, he will now head to UAE where he will join Kolkata Knight Riders.