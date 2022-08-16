Shahbaz Ahmed Replaces Injured Washington Sundar For ODI Series Against Zimbabwe

New Delhi: Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed will play in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe in place of injured Washington Sundar. The All-India Senior Selection Committee made the announcement on Tuesday.

Washington Sundar injured his shoulder while playing a County game in England. He has been ruled out of the Zimbabwe tour. The Indian team will play the first ODI against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on August 18, 2022.

KL Rahul and his players also attended a practice session under the tutelage of VVS Laxman on Sunday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to share the pics from Team India’s first training session before the start of the series.

Some big names are not playing in the series. KL Rahul will lead the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma, while Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are also not playing in the series. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is suffering from injury, while Virat Kohli is taking a break from cricket.

The series will mark the comeback of Deepak Chahar, who has returned in the national squad for the first time since February. In the absence of Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman is the head coach of the Indian cricket team. Dravid will be travelling to UAE with the first-choice players for Asia Cup 2022, which starts on August 27.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Shahbaz Ahmed.