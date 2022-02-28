Lahore: The Qalandars may not have been the best side over the past few seasons of the PSL, but a change of captaincy has done the trick for them in 2022. Shaheen Afridi led Lahore Qalandars to their maiden PSL title with a win over Multan Sultans at the Gadaffi Stadium on Sunday night.

At the age of 21, Shaheen has now edged Steve Smith and Rohit Sharma to become the youngest captain to win a major T20 league in the world. Smith did it when he was 22. He had led Sydney Sixers to a win in Big Bash League in 2012. India and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit had also guided Mumbai Indians to their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) victory in 2013 at the age of 26.