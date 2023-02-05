Shaheen Afridi Fumes After Wedding Pics Leak, Says 'Our Privacy Was Hurt'
Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi on Saturday got married to veteran cricketer Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha
New Delhi: Ace Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi on Saturday got married to veteran cricketer Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha. The event was a gala event and the images of the same were circulating on social media well before Shaheen Afridi shared them with his fans. The pacer was upset by the leaks and took to Twitter to lash out at people for sharing the private pics. Reportedly, Afridi had asked the guest to shut down their mobiles and not click pictures but that didn't happen. "It's very disappointing that despite many and repeated requests, our privacy was hurt and people kept on sharing it further without any guilt. I would like to humbly request everyone again to kindly coordinate with us and not try to spoil our memorable big day," Shaheen wrote on Twitter.
The wedding event took place in Karachi and several cricketers like Shadab Khan and Babar Azam attended the ceremony. The couple got engaged last year. Meanwhile, post the wedding, Shahid Afridi took to Twitter and showed his blessings on the newly weds. "Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden because they blossom with great blessing. A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart. As parent, I gave my daughter in Nikkah to @iShaheenAfridi, congratulations to the two of them," he wrote on Twitter.
It's very disappointing that despite many and repeated requests, our privacy was hurt and people kept on sharing it further without any guilt.I would like to humbly request everyone again to kindly coordinate with us and not try to spoil our memorable big day. Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) February 4, 2023
