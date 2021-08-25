<strong>Kingston (Jamaica):</strong> A match-defining performance by Pakistan pace bowler Shaheen Afridi helped visitors beat West Indies by 109 runs and level the two-match series 1-1 at the Sabina Park, Kingston. Afridi returned with career-best figures of 10 for 94 as West Indies were dismissed were 219 on the final session of the final day of the second Test match on Wednesday (IST). <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Congrats to both teams &#x1f44f;&#x1f3fd; <p></p>Series drawn 1-1 &#x1f91d;&#x1f3fd; <p></p>Betway Test Series Trophy shared &#x1f3c6;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WIvsPAK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WIvsPAK</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MenInMaroon?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MenInMaroon</a> <a href="https://t.co/l71oCUgbYp">pic.twitter.com/l71oCUgbYp</a></p> <p></p> Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) <a href="https://twitter.com/windiescricket/status/1430283195115843585?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 24, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Pakistan bowlers came to the party with Afridi picking up four wickets in the second innings on the final day, ably supported by Nauman Ali (3/52) and Hasan Ali (2/37) as the hosts succumbed under pressure on the final day in trying to save the Test match and win the series. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">And that's a wrap!&#x1f91d;&#x1f3fd;</p> <p></p>Congrats to <a href="https://twitter.com/TheRealPCB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheRealPCB</a>, winners of the 2nd Betway Test presented by Osaka Batteries!&#x1f44f;&#x1f3fd; <p></p> <p></p>Series leveled &#x2696;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WIvPAK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WIvPAK</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MenInMaroon?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MenInMaroon</a> <a href="https://t.co/qNaB60V7eK">pic.twitter.com/qNaB60V7eK</a> <p></p> <p></p> Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) <a href="https://twitter.com/windiescricket/status/1430275266627186697?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 24, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Pakistan have claimed 12 World Test Championship points from the series. <p></p> <p></p>Beginning the day at 49/1, Alzarri Joseph (17) was the first player dismissed in Shaheen's charge, caught by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan as the left-armer found the top-edge of the nightwatchman's bat. Nkrumah Bonner fell less than four overs later to Hasan Ali, adjudged lbw after a successful review by the fielding team. <p></p> <p></p>The West Indies' chances of salvaging anything from the match took another blow thanks to a fine piece of Imran Butt slip-fielding, taking a low catch to dismiss Roston Chase for a duck, Hasan's second scalp. <p></p> <p></p>In trouble at 73/4, Jermaine Blackwood joined opener and captain Kraigg Brathwaite, and provided some respite, ticking the score to three figures. Looking in control, the left-arm orthodox of Nauman was the partnership's undoing, as a turning and bouncing delivery forced a Blackwood edge. Rizwan claimed his second catch behind the stumps, and Pakistan were five wickets away from levelling the series. <p></p> <p></p>Brathwaite continued to grind, though it was perhaps a lapse in concentration in his four-hour stay at the crease that cost him his wicket, cutting a Nauman delivery to Fawad Alam at point for 39. <p></p> <p></p>Shaheen Afridi again struck to dismiss Kyle Mayers for 32, though Pakistan faced a new threat to deny them victory in the form of rain. A light shower forced an early call for tea with three wickets still to take, and it spurred a West Indian side, which still had Jason Holder and Joshua da Silva at the crease. <p></p> <p></p>Momentum looked to have swung back in the hosts' favour as Pakistan looked desperate for a scalp, though the spin of Nauman broke the match open, beating Holder in the flight for the all-rounder to spoon a catch to short cover for 47. <p></p> <p></p>Afridi returned, and after trapping Kemar Roach in front for 7, dismissed da Silva for 15 to finish the job for the tourists. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Brief scores:</strong> Pakistan 302/9 decl and 176/6 decl beat West Indies 150 and 219 in 83.2 overs (K Brathwaite 39, K Mayers 32, J Holder 47; S Afridi 4/43, H Ali 2/37, N Ali 3/52). <p></p> <p></p><strong>(With IANS Inputs)</strong>