Shaheen Afridi Turns Shahid Afridi As His Brutal Onslaught Help Lahore Qalandars Defend PSL Title | WATCH VIDEO

Shaheen Afridi scored 44 off 15 balls and bowled a spell of 4-51 to help Lahore Qalandars defend PSL title.

Updated: March 19, 2023 8:54 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
Lahore: A magnificent all-round show by Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Afridi helped his side beat Multan Sultans by 1 run in a thriller to win the elite PSL trophy. Shaheen was at his best in the match as he whacked a blazing 44 off 15 balls to take Qalandars to a strong 200-6 before a lethal spell of 4-51 shattered Sultans' hopes.

Qalandars were in deep trouble at 112-5 when Shaheen walked into bat, ahead of David Weise and Sikandar Raza, and needed something extraordinary to post a healthy total. Shaheen smashed five sixes and two fours to turn the game on his head.

In the second innings, Lahore was once again in trouble when Rilee Rossouw was going all guns blazing and Multan were in a comfortable position at 105-1 before Rashid Khan broke the dangerous partnership.

Afridi took over after the breakthrough and took the wickets of Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Anwar Ali and Usama Mir to trigger a collapse. A cameo by Abbas Afridi kept Sultans in the hunt but Zaman Khan held his nerves and defended 13 in the final over as Qalandars won the match by 1-run.

"Second final, second win, credit to the entire team. It was a team effort. It went to the last ball but we didn't give up. We had the belief that we'd win the final. I couldn't pick early wickets but I was able to pick 3 crucial wickets and put my team on top," said Afridi at the post-match conference.

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

