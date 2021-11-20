<strong>Dhaka:</strong> One of the most prolific and prospective bowlers of Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi has become the joint-leading wicket-taker in the Powerplay in T20s since 2020. He was once again exceptional with the new ball, striking in the first over of the innings against Bangladesh. <p></p> <p></p>Afridi shares the lead with England's Samit Patel who also has taken 32 wickets in Powerplay since 2020. <p></p> <p></p>A left-arm orthodox spinner and an attacking lower middle-order batsman, Samit Patel is now playing for Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club. <p></p> <p></p>With 31 wickets in his kitty, New Zealand pacer Trent Boult is in the third position while Afgha'istan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman is 4th with 30 wickets in Powerplay since 2020. <p></p> <p></p>An elated Pakistan skipper Babar Azam spoke highly of left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi in the post-match presentation after registering a historic 10-wicket win against India in their T20 World Cup 2021 opening match in Dubai. <p></p> <p></p>In the T20 World Cup match against India, Afridi took the game by storm after dismissing Rohit Sharma for a first-ball duck. He then came back in the next over to get rid of KL Rahul. <p></p> <p></p>After the match, Azam spoke highly of the left-arm pacer. "He is a class bowler. He has the ability to take early wickets that gave us a lot of confidence," he said. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier a superb Test series against the West Indies has moved Afridi into the top-10 of the ICC Test Bowling rankings for the first time. <p></p> <p></p>Climbing 10 spots to make his entry, Afridi is the highest-ranked Pakistan bowler in the new rankings -- eighth with 783 points. <p></p> <p></p>Afridi, the left-arm quick picked up 18 wickets across the two Tests, seven more than the next-best bowler, Jayden Seales of the West Indies. Taking eight wickets in the first Test, Afridi went on to claim career-best match figures of 10/94 in the second match, spearheading Pakistan's charge to a 109-run victory at Sabina Park.