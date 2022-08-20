Big Relief For India, Shaheen Shah Afridi Ruled Out Of Asia Cup 2022

New Delhi: Pakistan cricket team suffered a big blow on Saturday as Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 due to an injury. The fast bowler will also miss the home series against England but is expected to return to competitive cricket in October with the New Zealand T20I tri-series.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi has been advised 4-6 weeks rest by the PCB Medical Advisory Committee and independent specialists following the latest scans and reports. This means Shaheen has been ruled out of the ACC T20 Asia Cup and home series against England but is expected to return to competitive cricket in October with the New Zealand T20I tri-series, which will be followed by the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022,” said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in an official release.

Shaheen had suffered a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

PCB Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro said, “I have spoken with Shaheen and he is understandably upset with the news, but he is brave young man who has vowed to come back strongly to serve his country and team. Although he has made progress during his rehabilitation in Rotterdam, it is now clear he will require more time and is likely to return to competitive cricket in October.

He added, “PCB’s Sports & Exercise Medicine Department will be working closely with the player over the coming weeks to ensure his safe return to competitive cricket.”

Shaheen will stay with the squad to complete his rehabilitation. His replacement for the ACC T20 Asia Cup will be announced shortly. The Pakistan side will arrive in Dubai from Rotterdam on Monday.

Asia Cup 2022: Full schedule:

1. Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Group B match August 27

2. India vs Pakistan Group A match August 28

3. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Group B match August 30

4. India vs Qualifier Group A match August 31

5. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Group B match September 1

6. Pakistan vs Qualifier Group A match September 2

7. B1 vs B2 Super 4 match September 3

8. A1 vs A2 Super 4 match September 4

9. A1 vs B1 Super 4 match September 6

10. A2 vs B2 Super 4 match September 7

11. A1 vs B2 Super 4 match September 8

12. B1 vs A2 Super 4 match September 9

13. Final (1st Super 4 vs 2nd Super 4) September 11