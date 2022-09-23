New Delhi: Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi on Thursday took to social media to hail Pakistan’s 10 -wicket win against England in the second T20I played at the National Stadium, Karachi. Afridi took to Twitter to take a sarcastic jibe at all the critics who were calling Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to play differently after the opening pair failed to come up with the goods in recent times.

“I think it is time to get rid of Kaptaan @babarazam258 and @iMRizwanPak. Itne selfish players. Agar sahi se khelte to match 15 overs me finish hojana chahye tha. Ye akhri over tak le gaye. Let’s make this a movement. Nahi? Absolutely proud of this amazing Pakistani team,” Afridi tweeted.

How Fans Reacted To Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Tweet:

Both Azam and Rizwan were under the pump as former cricketers along with the media were critical of their strike-rate in the T20 games with some even suggesting the Pakistan captain to come down the order and may be bat at No 4.

Azam and Rizwan answered their critics in style as the Pakistan captain smashed a brilliant unbeatable century to take his side home enroute to a tall chase of 200 in the second T20I against England.

Pakistan have now leveled the seven-match T20I series with both teams winning a game each.

Afridi, on the other hand, is nursing an injury and undergoing rehab that ruled him out of the Asia Cup 2022.

Afridi is, however, expected to get fit in time for the T20 World Cup and has also been included in the T20 World Cup squad that was announced by Pakistan a week ago.

The thrid T20I between Pakistan and England is scheduled to be played at the National Stadium, Karachi on Sunday, September 25.