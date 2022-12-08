New Delhi: Pakistan star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi suffered a knee injury during the final match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup against England in Melbourne last month. Since then the 22-year-old is out of the action.

The pacer made his comeback after a gap of more than three months in the shortest format megaevent and impressed with his show as well, but suffered an unfortunate injury in the summit clash.

Due to that injury, he was ruled of the ongoing Test series between Pakistan and England. England is in Pakistan these days to take part in a three-match Test series. It is the first time in 17 years that the Three Lions have travelled to Pakistan. They won the first Test by 74 runs in which Pakistan dearly missed Shaheen’s presence.

Shaheen Shah Afridi : Hum unfit nahi huway hamay nazar lag gaye hai pic.twitter.com/DD4xZ5B01s Thakur (@hassam_sajjad) December 7, 2022

Along with Afridi, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf is also out of service due to a thigh injury. Both the Pakistan stars, Afridi and Rauf are doing their rehabilitation in order to get fit. In a recent event Afridi was asked about his injury, replying to the question about the reason behind his injury, the star pacer gave a hilarious response.

In a video that is going viral on the internet, he can be heard saying that he is not unfit and all what is going wrong is due to the evil eye.

“Hum unfit nahi huae hai, hume najar lag gayi hai (We did not get injured, it’s just evil).”

When asked about his return, the youngster stated that there is nothing to worry about and that both the pacers will be seen in action soon.

“Inshallah! Aisi koi baat nahi nahi hai. Hum dono bhot haldi ground m najar ayenge. Inshallah fully fit (But there’s nothing to be worried about, and by the will of almighty Allah, both of us will be seen in action fully fit)” he added.