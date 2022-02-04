Karachi: Shahid Afridi is one of the most popular cricketers to have represented Pakistan. At the age of 46, he made a comeback to the game as he featured in a PSL game for Quetta Gladiators on Thursday. The game turned out to be disastrous from his point of view as he was clobbered to all parts of the ground in his four overs spell in which he conceded 67 runs and picked up a solitary wicket as United won the game by 43 runs.

Unfortunately, Afridi bagged an unwanted record to his name as he bowled the most expensive spell in the history of PSL.