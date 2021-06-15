Pakistan’s former all-rounder Shahid Afridi has picked his All-time best playing XI of the game. Interestingly, Afridi included as many as five Pakistan players in the team and also named Inzamam-ul-Haq as the skipper of the team. Former Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar and Adam Gilchrist open the innings for the all-rounder.

Anwar was well known for his class, timing and flamboyant game and delivered consistently while opening the innings for Pakistan. Gilchrist, on the other hand, was known for his aggressive batting approach and took the attack to the opposition from the get-go.

Ricky Ponting bats at one down for Shahid Afridi in his best playing XI. Ponting is regarded as one of the best number three batsman of all time and led Australia to great heights as a leader. Sachin Tendulkar takes the number four place in the batting order for Afridi and the former legendary batsman is the solitary Indian player in Afridi’s team.

Inzamam-ul-Haq takes the fifth place in the batting order. Inzamam is considered as one of the best batsmen for Pakistan and also led with aplomb. South Africa’s former all-rounder Jacques Kallis takes the sixth place in the batting line-up. Kallis is amongst the best all-rounders of the game and delivered consistently for the Proteas.

Rashid Latif, Pakistan’s former wicket-keeper batsman, takes the gloves in Afridi’s all-time team. Wasim Akram, Glenn McGrath and Shoaib Akhtar consititute the pace battery whereas Shane Warne is the solitary spinner in the team. Akram and McGrath were known for their accurate line and length. Akram was a master in swinging the ball both ways whereas Shoaib Akhtar was well known for his pace.

Shahid Afridi’s all-time Best XI: Saeed Anwar, Adam Gilchrist, Ricky Ponting, Sachin Tendulkar, Inzamam-ul-Haq (c), Jacques Kallis, Rashid Latif (wk), Wasim Akram, Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne, Shoaib Akhtar.