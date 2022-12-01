Rawalpindi: England put on extraordinary performance at the day 1 of the 1st test match against Pakistan. The English batters utilized the flat pitches and shattered many records. They scored a total of 506 runs in just 75 overs at day 1 stumps. They ridiculed the Pakistani bowling line-up as four of their batters including both openers smashed centuries on the first day.

The day 1 of the 1st test match was completely dominated by the Three Lions. This is their first test series in England after 17 years. The English Test skipper Ben Stokes made a noble gesture ahead of the series and made a decision to donate his complete match fee for the Pakistan flood victims. A gesture that is being praised by many fans and cricketers.

The former PAK skipper Shahid Afridi also appreciated Ben Stokes for it and even recalled the great time he had India during the 2011 World Cup during an interview with SAMAA TV and also talked about how much respect he received from the Indian fans. He said “I’ve always believed in that. When we went to India for the World Cup, I was there as a captain of the side. And I had said that the respect we get from India, we don’t even get that from Pakistan. It was a positive message because the situation at that time. There were doubts over whether we would travel to India. As an athlete, the whole world watches you. You always want keep your country’s reputation intact.”

“Ben Stokes’ gesture was amazing, it was a nice message. Such things should happen more often, the players are more friendly now. International players now share the dressing room together,” he added.