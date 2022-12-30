Shame On You..: Rohit Sharma's Wife Slam People Posting Rishabh Pant's Picture

New Delhi: Star Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident on Friday morning near Roorkee. His car hit the divider and then caught fire. Several images and videos of Pant’s car getting crashed and turning upside down have gone viral on the social media platforms and are widely shared. Taking a note of all that, Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s wife lashed out at people sharing those for being insensitive.

She took to Instagram story to share a post in which she expressed her frustration.

“Shame on you for posting pictures and videos of someone who’s hurt and unable to decide whether or not they want that out there”, she said.

“They have family and friends who were terribly affected by these images. There’s journalism and then there is just plain insensitivity”, she added

Although Pant’s injuries are not life-threatening, he will still be out of action for a long time.

BCCI has also clarified that Rishabh’s condition is now stable. He will soon go under an an MRI to formulate. The BCCI has stated that Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

Pant was part of the India Test squad that sealed a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh a couple of days ago in Dhaka. He was not named in India’s T20I and ODI squads for matches against Sri Lanka starting from January 3.