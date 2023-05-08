Advertisement

Shan Masood Humilated With 'Parchi' Slogans By Pakistan Crowd, Video Goes Viral

Shan Masood Humilated With 'Parchi' Slogans By Pakistan Crowd, Video Goes Viral

Shan Masood had a poor PAK vs NZ series and could only manage 52 runs in three games. After the fifth ODI, a section of fans trolled him by chanting 'Parchi'.

Updated: May 8, 2023 11:55 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

Karachi: The Babar Azam-led Pakistan couldn't hold on to their No.1 status in ODI as they suffered a 47-run loss to New Zealand in the fifth ODI. Having won the first four matches, Pakistan were aiming for a Kiwi whitewash but the visitors redeemed themselves in the final game to end the series on a high. NZ batted first and posted a healthy score of 299, courtesy of Will Young's 87, Tom Latham's 59 and Mark Chapman's 43.

The wickets in the series have been very flat and Pakistan would have backed themselves to chase down the target. However, the New Zealand bowlers were right on the money and didn't give Pakistan a sniff. Pakistan were bowled out for 252, with Iftikhar Ahmed staying unbeaten at 94.

Meanwhile, after the match, an ugly incident took place where a section of fans were seen mocking Pakistan batter Shan Masood. The chants of 'Parchi', which means that a player has been brought into the team due to recommendation or favouritism, can be clearly heard in the viral video from the match. Shan Masood had a poor series with the bat and could only manage 52 runs in three matches.

Also Read

More News ›
Shan Masood Humilated With 'Parchi' Slogans By Pakistan Crowd, Video Goes Viral
PAK Vs NZ 4th ODI: Pakistan Claim Top ODI Rankings For First Time With Victory Over New Zealand
PAK Vs NZ: Pakistan Eye Top Ranking Spot With Win Over New Zealand In 4th ODI
PAK Vs NZ: Babar Azam Surpasses Hashim Amla, Virat Kohli, Becomes Fastest Batter To Score 5000 ODI Runs
PAK vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, 4th ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for New Zealand Tour of Pakistan, At National Stadium, Karachi, 4:00 PM IST
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Shan Masood Humilated With 'Parchi' Slogans By Pakistan Crowd, Video Goes Viral

Shan Masood Humilated With 'Parchi' Slogans By Pakistan Crow...

IPL 2023: LSG Suffer Mark Wood Blow As Pacer Returns Home For Birth Of Daughter

IPL 2023: LSG Suffer Mark Wood Blow As Pacer Returns Home Fo...

List Of Records Virat Kohli Owns In IPL

List Of Records Virat Kohli Owns In IPL

List Of Records Virat Kohli Owns In IPL

List Of Records Virat Kohli Owns In IPL

Shami's Reaction After Gavaskar Mistakes Mohit Sharma For Him During Post-match Presentation Goes Viral - WATCH

Shami's Reaction After Gavaskar Mistakes Mohit Sharma For Hi...

Advertisement