Karachi: The Babar Azam-led Pakistan couldn't hold on to their No.1 status in ODI as they suffered a 47-run loss to New Zealand in the fifth ODI. Having won the first four matches, Pakistan were aiming for a Kiwi whitewash but the visitors redeemed themselves in the final game to end the series on a high. NZ batted first and posted a healthy score of 299, courtesy of Will Young's 87, Tom Latham's 59 and Mark Chapman's 43.

The wickets in the series have been very flat and Pakistan would have backed themselves to chase down the target. However, the New Zealand bowlers were right on the money and didn't give Pakistan a sniff. Pakistan were bowled out for 252, with Iftikhar Ahmed staying unbeaten at 94.

Meanwhile, after the match, an ugly incident took place where a section of fans were seen mocking Pakistan batter Shan Masood. The chants of 'Parchi', which means that a player has been brought into the team due to recommendation or favouritism, can be clearly heard in the viral video from the match. Shan Masood had a poor series with the bat and could only manage 52 runs in three matches.