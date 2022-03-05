<h2>Shane Warne Death LIVE Updates</h2> <p></p>Since making his debut in 1992, Warne played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets with his leg-spin. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne snared 293 scalps. <p></p> <p></p>Warne, who made his Test debut against India at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground, was named as one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Century for his unparalleled achievements in a 15-year career between 1992 and 2007. <p></p> <p></p>Affectionately known as 'Warnie', the cricketer is credited with almost single-handedly reviving the art of leg-spin in the early 1990s. Although luminaries such as Pakistan's Abdul Qadir had kept the art alive, Warne brought a new glamour and attacking intent to leg-spin. With his sharp and tactical brain, he could outfox the world's best batters. <p></p> <p></p>Notably, the leg spinners' delivery to Mike Gatting in the Manchester Ashes Test in 1993 is considered as the 'ball of the century'.