'I Let my Family And Children Down': Warner Opens up About His Dark Past And Controversies

Australia spin legend Shane Warne made an honest yet shocking revelation as he admitted of making some horrible mistakes and terrible decisions that consistently landed him in trouble during his playing days. Warne reveals the success that came along with his ‘ball of the century’ in 1993 split him into two people and his habit of living in the moment without thinking about consequences often landed him in trouble which embarrassed his family.

Success and controversies chased Warne in equal measure in his career. The 50-year-old was involved in many controversies on and off the field during his playing career that included a fixing probe, a doping ban and run-in with fellow players. He was banned for 12 months in 2003 for doping and missed the World Cup but went on to become one of the greatest leg-spinners the game has ever produced.

“I’m not proud of all of my decisions,” Warne said on Fox Cricket show ‘A Week with Warnie’. “I made some horrible mistakes and choices with things. But I was always true to myself and that’s what I’m proud of today.”

Considered as one of the most colourful personalities off the field, Warne divorced his first wife Simone Callahan in 2005. “I let my family down, I embarrassed my children … but that’s something I have to live with,” he added.

The leg-spinner, however, insisted that while his transgressions were correctly reported, there were quite a few things that appeared in the media were false and even his good deeds were not highlighted.

“But for all of those bad choices I’ve also been very proud of all the good things I’ve done. I’ve done a lot of good things but sometimes people like to harp on about the bad things because it’s a better headline,” he said.

Warne also spoke about the 1993 ripping ‘ball of the century’ with which he bowled Mike Gatting. He said the success he achieved following that had massive influence on his life. “I was 23 when that happened. I remember going to the Windmill Pub in London, we were staying at the Westbury Hotel 100 yards up the road … and I went for a pint with Merv (Hughes),” he says.

“And when I came out there was, without a word of a lie, probably 25-30 photographers just taking pictures. The next day was about ‘Shane Warne was at the pub’. I was getting critiqued about what I was wearing, I had ’10 things you don’t know about Shane Warne’ and I’m reading it going, ‘that’s not true, I didn’t know that about me!'”

Warne said he was baffled with the way media handled stories about him, often untrue.

“I didn’t really understand how it worked when I had to read these things about myself that weren’t true which was quite tough to take,” he says.

“You don’t want to spend your life worrying about that stuff, but I did. I worried. I was like, ‘that’s not what I’m like’. So I found that I didn’t understand how it (the media) worked and I resented it.”