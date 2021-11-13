Dubai: On the eve of New Zealand versus Australia final, ex-Australian spin wizard Shane Warne predicted the winner of the 2021 T20 World Cup. It was no surprise as he picked Australia to win it. Expecting a ‘cracking’ game between the two cricketing giants, Warne reckoned after the win over Pakistan – Australia would have the momentum on their side.

“It’s been a cracking tournament so far and how good were those two semifinals? Gotta feel for England and Pakistan but they were two ripping games. So congratulations to New Zealand and Australia for making it to the final. I think I will go for Australia to lift their first-ever T20 trophy after a thrilling win over Pakistan in the semi-final. After the way they finished I think they have got a lot of momentum,” Warne said in a clip on Twitter.

#ICCT20WorldCup2021 final tmrw ! Who’s winning ? Make sure you check out @Dafabet for all the latest odds and in play too ! Go the Aussies hahaah. pic.twitter.com/bcAxcXy5J0 Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) November 13, 2021

Warne also spoke of Steve Smith’s spot in the side. He admitted that he would not have picked Smith in the XI. Yet Warne believes Smith is needed in case Australia lose a couple of early wickets.

“Now that the Aussies have their batting order right & finding form. They can win the WC. I wouldn’t have had Smith in my starting X1. But his role as Mr fix it is spot on. Lose early wickets he goes in & if they don’t he slides down & the beasts (Marsh, Stoinis, Maxwell) go in,” Warne added.