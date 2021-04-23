It is no secret that veteran Congress politician Shashi Tharoor is an ardent cricket follower and has great insights into the game. The ex-Cabinet minister on Thursday hailed Devdutt Padikkal for his maiden IPL century against Rajasthan Royals in Wankhede. Not just Padikkal, he also praised Royals captain Sanju Samson.

A proud Tharoor reminded fans that both the centurions in this edition of the IPL are ‘Malyalis’ from Kerala.

Tharoor’s tweet read: “How amazing that both the centuries in this year’s #IPL have been scored by Malayalis, when Kerala has so long been regarded as a cricketing backwater! Congratulations @devdpd07 for joining @IamSanjuSamson as the only two to cross the hundred mark so far this year.”

How amazing that both the centuries in this year’s #IPL have been scored by Malayalis, when Kerala has so long been regarded as a cricketing backwater! Congratulations @devdpd07 for joining @IamSanjuSamson as the only two to cross the hundred mark so far this year Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 22, 2021

Both Padikkal – who is hailed as the future star – and Samson are hailed as quality players, while the former is bursting into the scene, the RR skipper has been around for some time and has played for the national side as well.

On Thursday, Padikkal slammed the fastest century in IPL history by an uncapped player. In his whirlwind knock, he hit six maximums and 11 fours.