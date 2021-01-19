Veteran Congress politician Shashi Tharoor who is an avid follower of the game trolled former Australian captain Michael Clarke after India’s historic win at Gabba on Tuesday. Tharoor reminded Clarke of the prediction he had made ahead of the series. Clarke had said India could celebrate for a year if they beat Australia without Virat Kohli.

The politician posted the screenshot of the statement made by Clarke and wrote: “Yes, Michael Clarke is right — let’s celebrate for a year… starting with hammering the English from next month!”

Yes, Michael Clarke is right — let’s celebrate for a year… starting with hammering the English from next month! https://t.co/SsKswAJpMY Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 19, 2021

Kohli had left Australia after India lost the first Test at Adelaide. The regular Indian skipper went on paternity leave as he was expecting his first child.