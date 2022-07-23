Trinidad: Shikhar Dhawan led the Indian cricket team to a close win by three runs over West Indies in the opening game of the three-match series at the Queen’s Park Oval on Saturday. The Indian captain and young opener Shubman Gill came up with a century partnership as the tourists first piled up a massive 308/7 in 50 overs before winning the match. However, Shikhar Dhawan stated that he was a bit disappointed after missing out on a hundred in the game and will look to improve his performance in the upcoming matches of the tour.

While Shikhar Dhawan missed the century by just three runs, Gill, returning to the playing XI in ODIs for the first time since December 2020, played with a point to prove, scoring a magnificent 64 off just 53 balls. His long wait for an ODI hundred extends as the star batter last went past the 3-figure mark at the 2019 World Cup.

“It was disappointing but grateful for 97. I enjoyed it. It was difficult as it was holding a bit and turned. When Shubman, Shreyas and I were batting, we wanted to go big and make it easy for the youngsters,” Shikhar Dhawan said after India’s victory.

In the second innings of the match, despite losing Shai Hope early in the innings, the West Indies chase was off to a great start thanks to a 117-run second-wicket partnership between Kyle Mayers (75) and Shamarh Brooks (46) who set the platform for their teammates. Brandon King (54) anchored the chase well, bringing up his third ODI fifty while constantly losing partners at the other end.

West Indies needed only 120 runs in the last 15 overs with seven wickets. However, they failed to clinch the victory. Shikhar Dhawan said, “We had nerves as we didn’t expect them to come this close. Fine leg went back and two three boundaries were stopped there which helped.”

“We thought of using the bigger side, we gave doubles to the fine leg. One of them should have been a run out but not everyday is a perfect day. We have to get better,” he concluded.