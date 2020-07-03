India opener Shikhar Dhawan and cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inspirational speech at Ladakh on Friday amid the India-China stand-off.

Dhawan said ‘while most are advised to take rest after reaching Leh/Ladakh’, PM Modi gave ‘rousing speeches to the troop just after landing’, which is commendable.

The Indian left-handed batsman took to Twitter on Friday and wrote, “Great leadership shown by PM @narendramodi ji by visiting the troops in Leh. Great morale booster for our troops who are risking their lives for us.”

Great leadership shown by PM @narendramodi ji by visiting the troops in Leh. Great morale booster for our troops who are risking their lives for us. #ModiinLeh Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 3, 2020

Former India cricketer – Gambhir – who is now a part of the ruling government – also took to Twitter lavishing praise for Modi. He shared the video of the Prime Minister’s speech. He captioned the video, “Speaking in Nimu. India is proud of the courage of our armed forces.”

Speaking in Nimu. India is proud of the courage of our armed forces. https://t.co/juUjqkAp6v Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2020

Not only did Modi address the soldiers, but also interacted with them at a personal level, boosting their morale. This was not a planned visit by the PM and that is what has become the talking point.

His visit comes in the wake of the Galwan Valley clash, which saw 20 Indian bravehearts martyred and the tension at the Line of Actual Control has been on the rise, with the Chinese soldiers refusing to beat a retreat.