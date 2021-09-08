New Delhi: In what could be termed as ‘shocking’, India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee have decided to part ways. Kickboxing star Ayesha took to Instagram and made the announcement. The Melbourne-based Ayesha took to her new Instagram page named ‘Aesha Mukerji’ on Tuesday. The India opener tied the knot with Ayesha back in 2012.

But this does not happen to be the first time such things have happened to Indian cricketers. It has happened in the past and here we will list the other Indian cricketers who have taken the divorce route.

Dinesh Karthik: The senior India wicketkeeper married his childhood friend Nikita Vanjara. Soon, Karthik discovered that Nikita was seeing his colleague Murali Vijay and then the India wicketkeeper decided to part ways. Following his divorce from Nikita, Karthik married ace squash player Dipika Pallikal.

Mohammad Azharuddin: Former India captain divorced his wife Naureen to get married to then-popular actress Sangeeta Bijlani in 1996. The move created a stir back. Surprisingly, years later, the cricketer divorced the actress as well.

Vinod Kambli: The former India batsman married his childhood friend Noella Lewis in 1998. But he divorced Lewis after few years to marry a former model Andrea Hewitt. Kambli and Andrea have been together for quite some time now.

Javagal Srinath: Former India pacer Javagal Srinath divorced his first wife Jyotsna to marry a journalist named Madhavi Patravali in 2008.

Yograj Singh: Yuvraj Singh’s father has also gone through the divorce drama. He divorced his first wife Shabman to marry Satveer Kaur. Yograj and Satver have a son named Victor and a daughter named Amarjeet Kaur.