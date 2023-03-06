Shikhar Dhawan's Hilarious English-Punjabi Instagram Reel With Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik - Watch Viral Video
Indian star cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzi Chahal are known for putting out entertaining and hilarious content on their social media. They are always able to engage fans on their Instagram and other social media handles with their interesting videos.
One such video was posted by Punja Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan on his Instagram. The video also features Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and the Jammu Express Umran Malik. The video is about funny Punjabi to English translations.
In the video, Shikhar Dhawan asks Yuzvendra Chahal a question in Punjabi saying what are girls called in English. Yuzvendra Chahal answers She (She), then Dhawan asks what boys are called, then the answer is He (He). After this, Dhawan asks what would he say if there are more boys.
After this Yuzi Chahal replied by saying Hee, Hee, Hee (He, He, He). On hearing this, Dhawan-Chahal and Umran Malik standing behind also start laughing out loud. Apart from Shikhar Dhawan, this funny video has been shared by Rajasthan Royals on their Twitter handle. The fans are loving the video and it is going viral on the internet.
Yuzvendra Chahal and Umran Malik are set to return to action with the ODI series against Australia starting from 17 march. However, Dhawan's absence from the ODI squad is a big indication that BCCI has moved on from the southpaw.
India's ODI squad against Australia: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.
