Shivam Mavi's Coach Calls Him 'Complete Package', Predicts Pacer Will Soon Play All Three Formats For India
The 24-year-old was picked in the XI for all three fixtures against Sri Lanka and made an instant impact with 4/22 in the series opener and a brisk 26-run cameo in the 2nd match of the series.
New Delhi: Young Indian pacer Shivam Mavi made his sensational T20I debut for India against Sri Lanka in Mumbai on January 3, 2023. The right-arm pacer registered the third best figures by an Indian bowler on T20I debut, when he dismissed four Sri Lankan batters for 22 runs. In a recent interview with News18 Cricketnext Mavi's coach, Phoolchand stated that he is a perfect package and can play all three formats , he also mentioned that he is a good bowler, batter as well as fielder. "Shivam Mavi is a perfect package. I have seen many bowlers rise the ladder during my coaching career but the qualities of Mavi stand out. I haven't seen that skill set. Besides being a good bowler, he is a good batsman and an exceptional fielder who can field at covers, slips and deep. And everyone saw how he batted in the second T20I with Axar Patel. Wo lambi race ka ghoda hai and saare format khelega (Mavi is the horse for the long journey and will play all formats). I hope he plays Test cricket in the next 1-2 years," Phoolchand tells News18 Cricketnext in an exclusive conversation. The 24-year-old was picked in the XI for all three fixtures against Sri Lanka and made an instant impact with 4/22 in the series opener and a brisk 26-run cameo in the 2nd match of the series.
