Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar made an eye-opening claim during a chat show claiming that his teammates mistreated Danish Kaneria for being a Hindu. Akhtar said the wily leg-spinner faced discrimination at the hands of a few Pakistani cricketers including the captain on basis of religion. <p></p> <p></p>The Rawalpindi express further added that there were players who were reluctant to even eat with Kaneria because he is a Hindu. Kaneria, only the second Hindu to play for Pakistan after his maternal uncle Anil Dalpat, took 261 wickets in 61 Tests at an average of 34.79. He also played 18 ODIs. <p></p> <p></p>Akhtar made the revelation during a show 'Game on Hai' aired on PTV Sports. "In my career, I fought with two-three (in the team) when they started talking on regionalism. Things like 'who is from Karachi, Punjab or Peshawar', that used to infuriate. So what if someone is a Hindu, he is doing well for the team. <p></p> <p></p>"Captain would raise eyebrows about him eating with us or taking the food from the same table. I told him that you could be the captain but your conduct is despicable." said the 44-year-old, who played 46 Tests and 163 ODIs. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Hindus even at good position like national cricket team are treated badly in Pakistan then think about the poor ones. <p></p> <p></p>Respect for <a href="https://twitter.com/shoaib100mph?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@shoaib100mph</a> for exposing Pakistan's Hindu hatred <a href="https://t.co/IPUTngA0yO">pic.twitter.com/IPUTngA0yO</a></p> <p></p> Amit Kumar Sindhi &#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3; (@AMIT_GUJJU) <a href="https://twitter.com/AMIT_GUJJU/status/1210097589124657153?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 26, 2019</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>"The same Hindu won the Test for us against England. If he is taking a bagful of wickets for Pakistan, he should play. We could not have won the series without Kaneria's effort. But not many gave him credit for that," said Akhtar. <p></p> <p></p>When contacted, Kaneria supported Akhtar's claims. "Shoaib has been a legend of the game. His words are also as blunt as his bowling. When I was playing I did not have the courage to speak on these matters but after Shoaib bhai's comments, I do. He has always supported me and also Inzy Bhai (Inzamam-ul-Haq), Mohammad Yusuf and Younis Bhai (Younish Bhai). <p></p> <p></p>"Those who did not support me, I will make their names public soon," added Kaneria. <p></p> <p></p>Kaneria, now 39, was found guilty of spot-fixing alongside Mervyn Westfield while playing for Essex against Durham in 2009. <p></p> <p></p>The leg-spinner was found to have convinced Westfield to concede 12 runs during the one-day game. Westfield was handed a four-month prison sentence and ECB banned him for five years. Kaneria admitted to spot-fixing in 2018 after six years of denial. <p></p> <p></p>Kaneria is fourth on the list of bowlers with most Test wickets for Pakistan, behind only fast bowlers Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Imran Khan.