Happy Birthday Shoaib Akhtar: Best Bowling Spells Of The Rawalpindi Express- Watch

New Delhi: Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar is celebrating his 47th birthday on Saturday. Arguably the quickest pace bowler to grace the field the ‘Rawalpindi Express’ was famous for his lethal deliveries. He delivered many top performances for Pakistan during his playing days and took his team to victory against many world-class opponents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Shoaib Akhtar is the only bowler in the history of cricket to bowl delivery of 100 mph. He took 444 wickets across all three formats in international cricket and also played in the Indian Premier League. His best career bowling figures came against New Zealand in a Test match in Lahore in 2002 when he took six wickets for just 11 runs to crush the visitors.

4 4 4 wickets in 224 international appearances ? 16 five-wicket hauls Fastest-ever delivery recorded at 161.3 km/h ? On #RawalpindiExpress @shoaib100mph‘s 47th birthday, we revisit his career-best 6 -1 1 against ?? in Lahore in 2002 ? pic.twitter.com/FMBykjWzdJ Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 13, 2022

A number of cricket fans wished Shoaib Akhtar on his birthday as well. See here:

A Tribute to my All time favorite @shoaib100mph on his Birthday . He’s the reason behind my madness about Cricket ?. Aggression, enthusiasm, josh, Jazba, junoon ?! Happy Returns of the day Shoaib Bhai ?!#HappyBirthdayShoibAkhtar #ShoaibAkhtar #Cricket Part 1/3 pic.twitter.com/KSmFH1FNaI Maqsood_Shah56? (@itsMaqsood_Shah) August 13, 2022

Happy Birthday to @shoaib100mph he wreaked havoc everywhere god bless x pic.twitter.com/h9IJVPL8tB WAX (@waqas_bey) August 13, 2022