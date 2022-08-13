Happy Birthday Shoaib Akhtar: Best Bowling Spells Of The Rawalpindi Express- Watch

<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar is celebrating his 47th birthday on Saturday. Arguably the quickest pace bowler to grace the field the 'Rawalpindi Express' was famous for his lethal deliveries. <blockquote class="instagram-media">A post shared by ICC (@icc)</blockquote>

Shoaib Akhtar is the only bowler in the history of cricket to bowl delivery of 100 mph. He took 444 wickets across all three formats in international cricket and also played in the Indian Premier League. His best career bowling figures came against New Zealand in a Test match in Lahore in 2002 when he took six wickets for just 11 runs to crush the visitors.

4 4 4 wickets in 224 international appearances
? 16 five-wicket hauls
Fastest-ever delivery recorded at 161.3 km/h
? On #RawalpindiExpress @shoaib100mph's 47th birthday, we revisit his career-best 6 -1 1 against ?? in Lahore in 2002 ?

Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 13, 2022

Pakistan Cricket shared the video on their Twitter handle to congratulate the former fast bowler on his birthday. They wrote, " wickets in 224 international appearances 16 five-wicket hauls Fastest-ever delivery recorded at 161.3 km/h On #RawalpindiExpress @shoaib100mph <p></p>'s 47th birthday, we revisit his career-best - against in Lahore in 2002." <p></p> <p></p>A number of cricket fans wished Shoaib Akhtar on his birthday as well. See here:

A Tribute to my All time favorite @shoaib100mph on his Birthday.
He's the reason behind my madness about Cricket ?.
Aggression, enthusiasm, josh, Jazba, junoon ?!
Happy Returns of the day Shoaib Bhai ?!
#HappyBirthdayShoibAkhtar #ShoaibAkhtar #Cricket
Part 1/3

Maqsood_Shah56? (@itsMaqsood_Shah) August 13, 2022

Happy Birthday to @shoaib100mph he wreaked havoc everywhere god bless x

WAX (@waqas_bey) August 13, 2022

On @Shoaib100mph's 47th birthday, we take a short glimpse at Shoaib's international career & how Shoaib Akhtar shaped his career despite all the injuries and external issues.
#cricketupdates

Rise Cricket (@Rise_Cricket) August 13, 2022