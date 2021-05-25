Shoaib Akhtar or Brett Lee? Former Australia Captain Picks Fastest Bowler he Has Faced

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke named the fastest bowler he ever faced during his cricketing days. Clarke was one of the most successful captains in Australian cricket as he also guided the team to the ODI World Cup title in 2015.

The former Australian cricketer was the backbone of his team’s batting line-up during the early 2010s after the golden generation retires. Australia went through a transition period when Matthew Hayden, Adam Gilchrist, Justin Langer and then skipper Ricky Ponting retired from international cricket. At that time, Clarke was made the captain of their rejuvenation process after the underwhelming 2011 World Cup. The stylish batter took the responsibility and guides his team to some major wins in all three formats.

Clarke played with and against some of the greatest fast bowlers of cricketing history. Australian team itself once had one of the most fearsome pace attacks which included Brett Lee, Glen McGrath, Jason Gillespie and Michael Kasprowicz.

However, Clarke feels Shoaib Akhtar was the fastest bowler he ever faced as he picked him over the likes of Lee, Tait and Andrew Flintoff

“Shoaib Akhtar was the fastest I have faced. He could bowl 160. Different type of bowler who could bowl quick for three overs. Flintoff was quick for 12 overs. Lee was quick. Shoaib was quicker. Shaun Tait, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee and Jason Gillespie were fast. But Shoaib Akhtar was the fastest,” Clarke said on the Uncensored Podcast.

The former Pakistan pacer has also clocked the fastest delivery in world cricket – 161.3 kph during a 2003 ICC World Cup match against England at Newlands in Cape Town.

Akhtar retired from international cricket after the 2011 World Cup. During his illustrious career, the Rawalpindi Express claimed 178 wickets in 48 Tests, while in 163 ODIs he scalped 247.