Following the postponement of the Pakistan Super League, former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar reacted to the development on Thursday and slammed PCB. Calling PCB ‘incompetent’ and urging an investigation, Akhtar said that it was the responsibility of the medical panel to ensure the sanctity of the bio-secure bubble.

“PCB is incompetent. PCB is that institution in the world, whose incompetency cannot be questioned at all. There is only one guy who is logical and wants to help Pakistan Cricket – Wasim Khan,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

“The PSL is no more. Why can’t it happen? Now is the time for the blame game. This was the responsibility of the medical panel to ensure the sanctity of the bio-secure bubble. There should be a strict investigation against the medical panel. They have not only damaged Pakistan but they have also risked lives. They should not be spared at all,” Akhtar added.

Akhtar said that it is not the fault of PCB chief Wasim Khan, but ex-president Ehsan Mani should be responsible for the development as he brought in Wasim and now he is the one blaming him.

“Secondly, they are now blaming Wasim Khan, forcing him to answer the tough questions? But who brought in Wasim Khan? It was Ehsan Mani. This is Ehsan Mani’s responsibilty. Where is Ehsan Mani? He should be answering the questions but he is blaming Wasim Khan,” he added further.

“The PCB, as an immediate step, will focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants, and arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines and isolation facilities to the six participating sides,” PCB said in the press release.

The latest reports suggest that the PSL could resume as early as May and would probably clash with IPL if that happens.