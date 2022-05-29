Ahmedabad: There is massive buzz ahead of the IPL final in Ahmedabad where the home side Gujarat would lock horns with Rajasthan on Sunday. While there is so much talk about who are favourites and who should win, ex-Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar said he wants Rajasthan to smash the hell out of Gujarat for Shane Warne.

Hailing Warne as his ‘dear friend’, Akhtar hinted that Rajasthan would be favourites.

“There was a dull moment in IPL. After that there was fierce competition. One team came back into the final after 14 years. Must remember Shane Warne. Bhajji’s favourite, my favourite, our dear friend. Andre Symonds, we dearly miss him. In memory of Shane Warne, Rajasthan go out there and smash the hell out of Gujarat for Shane Warne,” Shoaib Akhtar, former Pakistan cricket team pacer, told in an interview to Sportskeeda Cricket.