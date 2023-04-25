Shoaib Malik Broke Silence On Divorce Rumours With Sania Mirza

New Delhi: Former Pakistani men's cricket team captain Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis superstar Sania Mirza have been married for more than a decade and have a young four-year-old son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. But for some time, there has been news of a rift between the couple, and there were reports that they were heading for divorce as well. For a long time, neither of them spoke anything about the reports that were surfacing online, but now Malik has finally broken his silence on divorce rumours.

Rumours of the couple not being together anymore once again resurfaced on social media after it was noticed that they did not spend the auspicious festival of Eid together.

Malik said that it would have been great had they spent the day together, but due to professional commitments, they had to stay away from each other.

"Khabre chal rahi hai, taluqat acche nahi hai (rumours are going around that all's not well in the relationship). What do you want to say?

"Nothing on it. On Eid, I would like to say that had we been together, it would have been great. But she has commitments in the IPL. She is doing shows in the IPL. That's why we are not together. We share love like always. I miss her a lot, that I can say," Malik said. "There are (professional) commitments. But Eid is a day when you miss a lot of the people who are close to you. This is the way neither I nor she released a statement," said Shoaib on Geo News Programme 'Score.'