Shoaib Malik Calls For Resumption Of India-Pakistan Cricketing Ties, Says 'Sports Unites People'

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series due to political tensions since 2012-13.

New Delhi: An India vs Pakistan cricket match is one of the most anticipated games among cricket fanatics. However, the frequency of those matches has been limited to ICC events and Asia Cup as the two arch-rivals do not play bilateral series anymore due to the political tension between the two countries.

The last time India and Pakistan played a series was almost a decade ago when Pakistan toured India for a limited-overs series in 2012-13. Since then, the teams have only clashed in ICC events and Aia Cup.

Currently, the two cricket boards are in a tussle over the Asia Cup venue. The tournament is set to be played in Pakistan but the BCCI is not willing to send team India to the country. In retaliation, the PCB has threatened to boycott the 50-over World Cup in India if the Men in Blue do not come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

Sports Unites Nations, India vs Pakistan Is A Game World Wants To See: Shoaib Malik A lot of cricket fans and experts have called for the resumption of cricketing ties between India and Pakistan but things haven't fallen into place so far. Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik feels that sports should be kept away from politics as it unites nations.

"Sports, not just cricket, unites. This is the best way. Whenever we get opportunity, we should travel to each other's country. Neighbours have the most rights on each other. We are neighbours and I pray that sports revives in both our countries. Even now, if you see the biggest match of ICC is India-Pakistan only. Even not just Pakistan-India fans, but even from the other countries love to see us play.