Shoaib Malik Cites 'Pathaan' Shahrukh Khan's Example To Shut Down Journo Who Questioned His Age: Watch
Shoaib Malik went on to say that if Novak Djokovic can win a Grand Slam at 35 then people should focus if the player is good enough to compete with the youngsters or not rather than his age,
New Delhi: Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik gave a befitting reply to a journalist who questioned his age and fitness. Malik cited the example of Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan who recently delivered a blockbuster 'Pathaan' saying that if he can do a movie at such an age, why can't Malik play cricket? The 41-year-old said that it is high time that people move on from a player's age. "Shahrukh Khan recently did a movie He also looked like old is gold," said Malik at the post-match press conference. Malik went on to say that if Novak Djokovic can win a Grand Slam at 35 then people should focus if the player is good enough to compete with the youngsters or not rather than his age, adding that if he is fit enough to fit in the team, then there is no reason he should not play. Malik also opened up on his retirement and said he will hang his boosts when he feels he is not enjoying the game. Malik added he wants to score 15000 runs. Meanwhile, Shoaib Malik is currently representing Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Sper League 2023.
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
Shoaib Malik Cites 'Pathaan' Shahrukh Khan's Example To Shut Down Journo Who Questioned His Age: Watch
Pakistan Super league: MUL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 3, At Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
Why, Why God?: Waqar Younis' Hilarious Reaction As Shahnawaz Dahani Misses Easy Run Out During PSL Opening Match
Pakistan Super League : KAR vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 2, At National Stadium, Karachi
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Namibia Vs Scotland Live Cricket Score - Match 2 - ODI
15 Feb 2023 08:45 IST | 03:15 GMT
Scotland beat Namibia by 10 wickets
Zimbabwe Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score - 2nd Test - TEST
12 Feb 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT - 14 Feb 2023
West Indies beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 4 runs
Nepal Vs Namibia Live Cricket Score - Match 1 - ODI
14 Feb 2023 08:45 IST | 03:15 GMT
Nepal beat Namibia by 2 wickets
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
09 Feb 2023 09:30 IST | 04:00 GMT - 11 Feb 2023
India beat Australia by an innings and 132 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS