Updated: February 16, 2023 11:45 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
New Delhi: Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik gave a befitting reply to a journalist who questioned his age and fitness. Malik cited the example of Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan who recently delivered a blockbuster 'Pathaan' saying that if he can do a movie at such an age, why can't Malik play cricket? The 41-year-old said that it is high time that people move on from a player's age.

"Shahrukh Khan recently did a movie He also looked like old is gold," said Malik at the post-match press conference.

Malik went on to say that if Novak Djokovic can win a Grand Slam at 35 then people should focus if the player is good enough to compete with the youngsters or not rather than his age, adding that if he is fit enough to fit in the team, then there is no reason he should not play. Malik also opened up on his retirement and said he will hang his boosts when he feels he is not enjoying the game. Malik added he wants to score 15000 runs.

Meanwhile, Shoaib Malik is currently representing Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Sper League 2023.

