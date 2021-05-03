May 3 has not been the best of days in the Indian Premier League this year. It is a day when the scheduled Kolkata Knight Riders versus Royal Challengers Bangalore game got postponed after two KKR players – Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier – contracted the novel virus. It was also a day when three members of the Chennai Super Kings outfit tested positive and five DDCA members too added to the unwanted list.

Now, with two more games to be played in Delhi, will the BCCI risk the lives of players by going ahead? The Delhi leg ends on May 8 and then the IPL caravan travels to Kolkata and Bangalore.

The only BCCI statement that came through stated that the tournament cannot stop midway. On the contrary, a BCCI official on anonymity revealed that talks are on whether the venue is safe or not.

The CSK side is staying in Delhi and that is where Lakshmipathy Balaji and the five DDCA groundsmen picked it up. Balaji was there in the CSK dugout when Mumbai played CSK at the venue and had interacted with opposition players as well. At the moment, the DDCA president confirmed that he has not been informed officially about any rescheduling of matches.

With KKR players getting themselves tested on a regular basis, some feel that CSK players should also get themselves tested ahead of their next game at the venue.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad takes on Mumbai on Tuesday in Delhi and hence it would be interesting if the match gets the green signal or not. Despite all sorts of rumours doing the rounds, there is nothing official as of now.

There are also massive speculations that the IPL should be postponed with the surge in Covid19 cases in the country. With the rising voices demanding the suspension of the league, it would be intriguing to see how BCCI tackles this bouncer.