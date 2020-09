Shpageeza T20 League Live Streaming Details, Full Squad, Timings And Schedule: All You Need to Know

The league comprises of six teams and includes 15 league matches, followed by two Qualifiers, the eliminator, and the final.

All the matches will be played at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, with the league concluding on September 16.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board expected their top six players – Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Najibullah Zadran and Zahir Khan – to be a part of the Shpageeza T20 Cricket League, which is why they preponed the league so that it does not clash with the IPL.

LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

The games will be broadcasted live on RTA TV, radio, and social media platforms. Also, bet365’s live cricket streaming page which enables you to watch live cricket. (BeGambleAware 18+) Live Cricket Streaming from bet365 requires a funded account or for customers to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Geo-restrictions apply.

Shpageeza T20 League Fixtures

06 September 2020, 02:30PM

Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Mis Ainak Knights

07 September 2020, 10:30 AM

Amo Sharks vs Speen Ghar Tigers

07 September 2020, 03:00 PM

Kabul Eagles vs Boost Defenders

08 September 2020, 10:30 AM

Kabul Eagles vs Mis Ainak Knights

08 September 2020, 03:00 PM

Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Boost Defenders

09 September 2020, 10:30 AM

Amo Sharks vs Band-e-Amir Dragons

09 September 2020, 03:00 PM

Mis Ainak Knights vs Speen Ghar Tigers

10 September 2020, 10:30 AM

Boost Defenders vs Speen Ghar Tigers

10 September 2020, 03:00 PM

Kabul Eagles vs Amo Sharks

11 September 2020, 10:30 AM

Band-e-Amir Dragons vs Speen Ghar Tigers

11 September 2020, 03:00 PM

Boost Defenders vs Mis Ainak Knights

12 September 2020, 10:30 AM

Kabul Eagles vs Band-e-Amir Dragons

12 September 2020, 03:00 PM

Amo Sharks vs Mis Ainak Knights

13 September 2020, 10:30 AM

Kabul Eagles vs Speen Ghar Tigers

13 September 2020, 03:00 PM

Amo Sharks vs Boost Defenders

14 September 2020

Qualifier 1

Eliminator

15 September 2020

Qualifier 2

16 September 2020

Final

FULL SQUADS

Kabul Eagles: Saminullah Shinwari (retained), Rahamnullah Gurbaz (icon player), Azmatullah Omarazai, Riaz Hassan, Farmanullah Safi, Zia ur Rehman Akbar, Sediqullah Atal, Younus Ahmadzai, Zia ur Rahman Sharifi, Ishaq Rahimi, Ihsanullah Ihsan, Abdullah Naib, Rahim Mangal, Nijat Masood, Rahmanullah Zadran.

Mis-e Ainak Knights: Mohammad Shahzad (icon player), Najeebullah Tarakia, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Shahidullah Kamal, noor Ahmad Lakanwal, Abdul Rahman, Sadiqullah Pacha, Dawlat Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Ibrahim Khan, Bahar Ali Shinwari, Abid Taniwal, Abdullah Mazari, Abdul Baqi, Popal, Jamshid Khan, Ghamai Zadran.

Bost Defenders: Gulbadin Naib (retained), Karim Janat (icon player), Humza Hotak, Rahmat Shah, Ehsanullah Janat, Syed Ahmad Shirzad, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Munir Ahmad Kakar, Tahir Adil, Saleem Safi, Waqarullah Ishaqzai, Imran Janat, Nisar Wahdat, Mohammad Alam, Ghulam Dastiger, Naseebullah Sherdali, Zia ul Haq Eashkil.

Amo Sharks: Juma Gul Miakhil (retained), Javed Ahmadi (icon player), Yousuf Zazai, Farhan Zakhail, Farhid Malik, Murad Muradi, Shawkhat Zaman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Zahid Zakhail, Hayatullah Nasiri, Darwish Rasooli, Batin Shah, Fitri Ullah Khawri, Qasim Oryakhil, Abdul Wasi, Nasratullah Quraishi, Imran Mohammadi.

Speenghar Tigers: Qais Ahmad (icon player), Aftab Alam, Kareem Khan Sadiq, Shabeer Noori, Fazal Zazai, Waheedullah Shafaq, Abdullah Adil, Nasir Omar, Rahmatullah Sahak, Parwiz Malikzai, Baheer Shah Mahboob, Zubaid Akbari, Zahir Shehzad, Majeeb Alam.

Band-e Amir Dragons: Asghar Afghan (icon player), Sharafudin Ashraf, Hanid Hassan, Ibrahim Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Tarik Stanikzai, Mirwais Ashraf, Waqarullah Salamkhil, Nasir Jamal, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Sardar, Ibrahim Abdurrahimzai, Wafadar Momand, Ikram Alikhil, Imran Mir, Parwin Amin.