Centurion: While the world talks about the ODI captaincy row featuring Virat Kohli and the BCCI, Indian stars – Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Shami – enjoyed themselves by doing the iconic desert safari in the Rainbow Nation ahead of the Boxing Day Test. While Shami shared a clip with Arabic music to fit the mood, Iyer posted a picture on Instagram. Looks like the Indian team is in a good headspace and that is something that would calm the nerves of the Indian fans.

Iyer captioned the picture as: “Something super exciting is coming up!”. It is notable that Thar in Africa is the biggest desert on Earth.

Here is the clip Shami shared:

Both Shami and Iyer are expected to feature in the playing XI for the opening Test at Centurion. They would be expected to play a key role for the side. While Shami would be expected to give India the breakthroughs, fans would hope Iyer contributes with the bat.