<strong>Centurion:</strong> While the world talks about the ODI captaincy row featuring Virat Kohli and the BCCI, Indian stars - Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Shami - enjoyed themselves by doing the iconic desert safari in the Rainbow Nation ahead of the Boxing Day Test. While Shami shared a clip with Arabic music to fit the mood, Iyer posted a picture on Instagram. Looks like the Indian team is in a good headspace and that is something that would calm the nerves of the Indian fans. <p></p> <p></p>Iyer captioned the picture as: "<span class="">Something super exciting is coming up!"</span>. It is notable that Thar in Africa is the biggest desert on Earth. 

Here is the clip Shami shared: 

A post shared by Mohammad Shami , (@mdshami.11) A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyas41) <p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center"><a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CX0-ha3qI1B/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyas41)</a></p> <p></p> <p></p></div></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Both Shami and Iyer are expected to feature in the playing XI for the opening Test at Centurion. They would be expected to play a key role for the side. While Shami would be expected to give India the breakthroughs, fans would hope Iyer contributes with the bat.