Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw And Arjun Tendulkar in Mumbai Probables For Vijay Hazare Trophy

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has named India internationals Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Shivam Dube, Dhawal Kulkarni alongside the likes of Arjun Tendulkar, Arman Jaffer in a jumbo 104-man probables list for a camp ahead of the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The BCCI will not be conducting its premier red-ball competition Ranji Trophy this season but will organise white-ball tournaments including Vijay Hazare Trophy, U-19 National One Day tournament and Women’s national 50-over tournament.

Iyer was part of India’s limited-overs teams on Australia tour while Shaw played in the first Test of a four-match series that followed the white-ball matches. Arjun, son of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, is a left-arm pace bowling allrounder who made his Mumbai debut earlier this month during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Haryana.

“All the above selected players are requested to report at MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, Bandra Kurla Complex on Monday, 1st February 2021 at 8.00 am in coloured clothing,” MCA secretary Sanjay Naik and Joint Secretary Shahalam Shaikh said in a statement.

Full List of Probables: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Shivam Dube, Surya Kumar Yadav, Aditya Tare, SIddhesh Lad, Dhaval Kulkarni, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Akarshit Gomel, Bhupen Lalwani, Arman Jaffar, Prayag Bhati, Akhil Herwadkar, Divyansh Saxena, Kevin Almeida, Bravish Shetty, Akhil Rajput, Vaidik Murkar, Chinmay Sutar, Hashir Dafedar, Jayesh Pokhare, Nikhil Patil (Jr), Agni Chopra, Gaurish Jadhav, Suved Parkar, Nikhil Patil (Sub Jr), Siddharth Akre, Japjeet Randhawa, Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Kaushik Chikhlikar, Varun Lawande, Atharva Ankolekar, Shams Mulani, Sujit Nayak, Dhrumil Matkar, Asif Shaikh, Karsh Kothari, Kunal Thorat, Sagar Mishra, Shreyas Gurav, Vinayak Bhoir, Vijay Gohil, Yash Dicholkar, Yash Chavan, Aditya Dhumal, Nehal Katakdhond, Rahul Sawant, Prasad Patil, Gaurav Jathar, Raunak Sharma, Khizar Dafedar, Prashant Solanki, Parikshit Valsangkar, Pardeep Sahu, Tanush Kotian, Shashank Attarde, Salman Khan, Ankush Jaiswal, Akshay Ghorpade, Kalpesh Sawant, Akash Parkar, Aman Khan, Sairaj Patil, Shubham Ranjane, Hardik Tamore, Prasad Pawar, Akash Anand, Ajinkya Patil, Vaibhav Kalamkar, Siddhanth Adatrao, Adeeb Usmani, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Ravi Solanki, Kruthik Hanagawadi, Minad Manjrekar, Prathamesh Dake, Atif Attarwala, Vikas Singh, Saksham Jha, Arjun Tendulkar, Abul Kalam, Roystan Dias, Aquib Qureshi, Siddharth Raut, Danish Shaikh, Hruthik Kamble, Nikhil Date, Nadeem Shaikh, Anjdeep Lad, Atif Shaikh, Deepak Shetty, Harsh Tanna, Swapnil Salvi, Swapnil Pradhan, Parag Khanapurkar, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Rugved Kulkarni, Badrey Alam, Sufiyan Shaikh, Rohan Raje, Vikrant Auti, Sachin Yadav