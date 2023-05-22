Shubman Gill, His Sister Abused On Social Media After GT's Win Knock RCB Out Of IPL 2023
New Delhi: Gujarat Titans star batter Shubman Gill smashed another IPL century and helped his side secure a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore. With this win, GT eliminated RCB from the tournament, which automatically helped Mumbai Indians clinch the last playoff spot `and join defending champions Gujarat Titans, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants in the race to lift the 2023 edition of the IPL trophy.
Gill is receiving huge praise from fans, experts, and even cricketers all over the internet. With that, a section of fans didn't take RCB's loss well and started to abuse Gill on social media. Not only Shubman, but his family, including his sister is receiving all the hate after she posted a picture on Instagram after the match.
"What a wholesum day," Gill's sister Shahneel wrote on Insta while sharing a few pictures from the match.
Following Gill and his sister's filthy remarks, numerous fans criticised the abusers on Twitter.
Look at the tweets today for Shubhman Gill and his sister. Man this is why I hated when Kohli - Anushka pardoned that "IIT graduate" who gave rape threat to vamika. Some of these guys need to be behind bars and careers ruined. He should have been made an example to stop all this.
nkit? (@CaughtAtGully) May 21, 2023
Some of the sick kohli fans abusing Gill & his family(especially his sister)
This toxicity and the negative energy creates by these sk called fans is also one reason for the king to not see the light?
GILL is the Future superstar of Indian cricket
Agree or CRY forever sickos pic.twitter.com/8TYLG2LwTI
Karthick Shivaraman (Imagine NO Blue tick Here) (@iskarthi_) May 21, 2023
The hug between the King and the Prince.
Two heroes of the night! pic.twitter.com/AM5xtIbNEy
Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 21, 2023
1st Quater Final Match Of IPL 2023
Top table top two teams defending champions Gujarat Titans will face MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in 1st quater final match of IPL 2023 at MA Chidambaram in Chennai on May 23, Tuesday. The winning team will directly qualify to play finals of IPL.
