New Delhi: Gujarat Titans star batter Shubman Gill smashed another IPL century and helped his side secure a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore. With this win, GT eliminated RCB from the tournament, which automatically helped Mumbai Indians clinch the last playoff spot `and join defending champions Gujarat Titans, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants in the race to lift the 2023 edition of the IPL trophy.

Gill is receiving huge praise from fans, experts, and even cricketers all over the internet. With that, a section of fans didn't take RCB's loss well and started to abuse Gill on social media. Not only Shubman, but his family, including his sister is receiving all the hate after she posted a picture on Instagram after the match.

"What a wholesum day," Gill's sister Shahneel wrote on Insta while sharing a few pictures from the match.