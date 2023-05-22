Advertisement

Shubman Gill, His Sister Abused On Social Media After GT's Win Knock RCB Out Of IPL 2023

Top table top two teams defending champions Gujarat Titans will face MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in 1st quater final match of IPL 2023.

Shubman Gill, His Sister Abused On Social Media After GT's Win Knock RCB Out Of IPL 2023
Updated: May 22, 2023 10:03 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Gujarat Titans star batter Shubman Gill smashed another IPL century and helped his side secure a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore. With this win, GT eliminated RCB from the tournament, which automatically helped Mumbai Indians clinch the last playoff spot `and join defending champions Gujarat Titans, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants in the race to lift the 2023 edition of the IPL trophy.

Gill is receiving huge praise from fans, experts, and even cricketers all over the internet. With that, a section of fans didn't take RCB's loss well and started to abuse Gill on social media. Not only Shubman, but his family, including his sister is receiving all the hate after she posted a picture on Instagram after the match.

"What a wholesum day," Gill's sister Shahneel wrote on Insta while sharing a few pictures from the match.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shahneel Gill (@shahneelgill)

Following Gill and his sister's filthy remarks, numerous fans criticised the abusers on Twitter.

1st Quater Final Match Of IPL 2023

Top table top two teams defending champions Gujarat Titans will face MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in 1st quater final match of IPL 2023 at MA Chidambaram in Chennai on May 23, Tuesday. The winning team will directly qualify to play finals of IPL.

 

Also Read

More News ›
Shubman Gill, His Sister Abused On Social Media After GT's Win Knock RCB Out Of IPL 2023
Mumbai Indians' Players Celebrate GT's Win Over RCB, Video Goes Viral - WATCH
'You Like It Or Not' - Rajat Sharma Taunts Gautam Gambhir After Virat Kohli Century vs Gujarat Titans
RCB vs GT: Naveen-ul-Haq's Brutal Dig At Virat Kohli With Cryptic Instagram Story Following Loss Against Gujarat
RCB vs GT: Shubman Gill's Second Consecutive Century Ends Bangalore's Playoff Dream
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

No live matches

LATEST NEWS

Shubman Gill, His Sister Abused On Social Media After GT's Win Knock RCB Out Of IPL 2023

Shubman Gill, His Sister Abused On Social Media After GT's W...

Mumbai Indians' Players Celebrate GT's Win Over RCB, Video Goes Viral - WATCH

Mumbai Indians' Players Celebrate GT's Win Over RCB, Video G...

'You Like It Or Not' - Rajat Sharma Taunts Gautam Gambhir After Virat Kohli Century vs Gujarat Titans

'You Like It Or Not' - Rajat Sharma Taunts Gautam Gambhir Af...

RCB vs GT: Naveen-ul-Haq's Brutal Dig At Virat Kohli With Cryptic Instagram Story Following Loss Against Gujarat

RCB vs GT: Naveen-ul-Haq's Brutal Dig At Virat Kohli With Cr...

RCB vs GT: Shubman Gill's Second Consecutive Century Ends Bangalore's Playoff Dream

RCB vs GT: Shubman Gill's Second Consecutive Century Ends Ba...

Advertisement