Shubman Gill justified his national Test call-up with a brilliant unbeaten hundred to lead India A’s strong reply against New Zealand A on the third day of their four-day unofficial Test at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln on Sunday. After the second day got washed out without a ball being bowled, day three witnessed twin centuries – one coming from the blade of Gill while the other was struck by Daryl Mitchell.

The 20-year-old Gill struck an unbeaten 107 as India A made 234/1 in their first innings in reply to New Zealand A’s 386 for nine declared. Opening the batting alongside skipper Hanuma Vihari (59), Gill scored his runs off 153 balls with the help of 13 boundaries and one six to lay a solid foundation for India.

India’s Test specialist and middle-order mainstay Chesterwar Pujara, who was giving company to Gill, smashed a solid half-century at the draw of stumps.

Earlier, New Zealand declared their innings at 386 for nine in 131.5 overs after the second day’s play was washed out on Saturday. Mitchell remained unbeaten on 103 off 222 balls during which he struck 10 boundaries and a six. Besides, Glenn Phllips made 65, while wicketkeeper Dane Clever scored 53.

For India, Sandeep Warrier (2/50), Mohammed Siraj (2/75), Avesh Khan (2/82) and veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (2/98) shared eight wickets among them.

India A now trail New Zealand A by 152 runs with just a day’s play remaining.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand A 1st innings: 386 for 9 in 131.5 overs (Daryl Mitchell 103, Glenn Phillips 65; Sandeep Warrier 2/50).

India A 1st innings: 234 for 1 in 53 overs (Shubman Gill 107 not out, Cheteshwar Pujara 52 not out; Blair Tickner 1/71).