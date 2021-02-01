Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg claims that young India batsman Shubman Gill is going to one of the best openers the world sees over the next ten years in red-ball cricket. Shubman made his debut last year in the Boxing Day Test against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The right-handed batsman replaced Prithvi Shaw in the playing XI and then made full use of the opportunity.

Shubman impressed many during the historic-Test series win over Australia, as the talented batsman played a crucial role in Brisbane’s victory. The 21-year-old slammed 91 runs in the second innings to laid the foundation of the 338-chase at the Gabba.

Hogg said Gill has all shots in the book and is going to be a little bit of a legend in the future.

“He (Shubman Gill) has got all the shots in the book. The thing that impressed me here in Australia was that when the Australians tested him with the short ball, he was prepared to take on the hook shot. He is going to be a little bit of a legend and he is going to be one of the best openers that the world sees over the next ten years in Test cricket,” Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

Earlier, former Australia batsman Michael Hussey talked about the performances of the Indian players during the tour and said Shubman looks like a real player for the future of India

“There were some wonderful performances from India. I think Gill’s innings was superb. He looks like a real player for the future of India. I love the way he goes about it. And of course, Pant played one of the most incredible innings I have seen,” Michael Hussey was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

India will next lock horns against England in the four-match Test series starting from February 5 in Chennai. Shubman is expected to continue to play the role of opener alongside Rohit Sharma in the series.