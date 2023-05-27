'Shubman Gill Is The Next Big Thing In Indian Cricket'-Former England Skipper Hails GT Opener After Qualifier 2
The GT opener is in the lethal form as this was Gill's second consecutive century in IPL 2023 earlier, the opener played an unbeaten ton (104*) knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Gujarat: Former England captain Michael Vaughan lavished praise on Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill after his sensational 129 off 60 balls against Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 match of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023 match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat.
In the do-or-die match, GT beat MI by 62 runs and the win meant that Hardik and Co. entered the IPL final for the second successive time and will meet Chennai Super Kings in Sunday's title clash at the same venue. Coincidentally, the first match of IPL 2023 was between Gujarat and Chennai at the very same venue on March 31.
After Gill's knock former England skipper Vaughan took his Twitter and hailed the GT opener saying that he is the next big thing in Indian Cricket.
Here is the Tweet:
Love watching @ShubmanGill Bat .. Like all high class players he makes it look so easy .. he is the next big thing in Indian cricket .. #IPL2023 #Sachin #Virat
Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 26, 2023
The GT opener is in the lethal form as this was Gill's second consecutive century in IPL 2023 earlier, the opener played an unbeaten ton (104*) knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore. In total of 16 matches, he has smashed 851 runs with an average of 60.79with that he became the highest run scorer of IPL 2023.
Rohit Sharma for Shubman Gill
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma who scored 8 runs during the match felt Shubman Gill made the difference in their loss to Gujarat Titans in IPL Qualifier 2 and hoped the opener continues his purple patch in India colours.
"Shubman batted well, wicket was good. They got 20-25 extra. We were positive after the first-half. We have to credit Shubman. I hope he continues that form," he said.
