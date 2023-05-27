Gujarat: Former England captain Michael Vaughan lavished praise on Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill after his sensational 129 off 60 balls against Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 match of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023 match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat.

In the do-or-die match, GT beat MI by 62 runs and the win meant that Hardik and Co. entered the IPL final for the second successive time and will meet Chennai Super Kings in Sunday's title clash at the same venue. Coincidentally, the first match of IPL 2023 was between Gujarat and Chennai at the very same venue on March 31.

After Gill's knock former England skipper Vaughan took his Twitter and hailed the GT opener saying that he is the next big thing in Indian Cricket.

Here is the Tweet: