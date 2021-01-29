Former Australia cricketer hailed India batting sensation Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant for their impressive shown Down Under. Shubman and Pant both played a monumental role in India's massive series win in Australia as they played crucial knocks in the second innings of the Brisbane Test. <p></p> <p></p>Hussey talked about the performances of the Indian players during the tour and said Shubman looks like a real player for the future of India. <p></p> <p></p>"There were some wonderful performances from India. I think Gill's innings was superb. He looks like a real player for the future of India. I love the way he goes about it. And of course, Pant played one of the most incredible innings I have seen," Michael Hussey was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times. <p></p> <p></p>Hussey said he didn't write off India but said it was difficult to bounce back after Adelaide drubbing in the absence of Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami. <p></p> <p></p>"I was certainly not writing India off at the stage, but I thought it was going to be difficult to come back from that, plus their captain (Virat Kohli) was going home. And of course, Mohammad Shami was injured as well. I thought that was going to be a massive loss, but I was really buoyed by Ajinkya Rahane's comment at the toss at the MCG Test." <p></p> <p></p>The former Aussie batsman further heaped praise on Ajinkya Rahane for his captaincy which worked in India's favor. <p></p> <p></p>"He had a very positive attitude, he kept the guys nice and positive. He gave new players the opportunity and I think he got them to focus on the positive things. I think that really worked," Hussey further said. <p></p> <p></p>India will next lock horns against England in the four-match Test series starting from February 5 in Chennai. Skipper Kohli, Ishant Sharma and Hardik Pandya have returned to India's squad for the first two Tests.