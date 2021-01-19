Shubman Gill missed out on his maiden Test century against Australia during the final day of the 4th Test at Gabba, Brisbane on Tuesday. He was dismissed for 91 by Nathan Lyon with a floater.

It is a special knock and will give him a lot of confidence for the long career that lies ahead. The runs came against a formidable pace battery of Australia on a track that had pace and bounce. What makes the knock even more special is the fact that it comes on the fifth day of the Test with a depleted Indian team under pressure to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Here is how fans are praising the 21-year old:

Gill with 259 runs has emerged as the highest scorer of the series for India. It is a big achievement considering he has not played all the Tests. Gill has certainly laid the foundation for the 328 chase which would be historic. Australia has not lost a Test at Gabba for 31 years.

At the time of filing the copy, skipper Ajinkya Rahane has joined a well-set Cheteshwar Pujara. Would be interesting to see the approach from here.