Shubman Gill Reveals His Strategy After Smashing Half-Century Against Punjab Kings

Mohali: Gujarat Titans' opener Shubman Gill opens up after his team beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets in the 18th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Punjab.

Gill brought up his fifty in the 16th over with a nonchalant lofted cover drive off Chahar. He left fans astonished by playing a tennis-like forehand that flew past the non-striker off Curran for four and stood tall to pull Rabada nonchalantly over a deep square leg for six. Though he fell in the final over, Tewatia ensured Gujarat got over the line.

During the post-match conference Gill admitted that it was harder to hit sixes with the old ball and the ground was big and GT opener also revealed his strategy of hitting the ball in the gaps to score runs.

"Wicket got a bit challenging in the end. Was harder to hit sixes with the old ball. It's a big ground. Was important to keep hitting the gaps, run as hard as possible. I should've finished the match. Rahul Tewatia and Kings XI is a love story. In these type of games, there's definitely pressure on both teams. It's about trying to minimise dot balls" said Gill in a post-match presentation

"It was difficult for them also to score runs against old ball. Was important to have a good powerplay. We ticked that box. It wasn't a big score. Was important to keep hitting the singles. He looked good in the nets also (Mohit). He has a good yorker. He bowled magnificently with the slower one, using the boundaries. Was a great GT debut for him" GT opener concluded.