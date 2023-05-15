Shubman Gill Smashes Maiden IPL Century During GT Vs SRH Tie

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans is taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Monday. Shubman Gill made the match iconic after smashing his maiden IPL century. This is also the sixth ton of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

GT lost Widdhiman Saha in the first over itself and after that Gill joined a massive 147 runs partnership with Sai Sudharsan and brought his team back into the match. However, the hosts suffered a massive batting collapse after the end of that partnership as no other batter apart from Gill and Sudharsan could even reach the double-digit mark.

Five Gujarat Titans' batters returned back to the pavilion with zero in front of their scoreline. Bhuvneshwar Kumar grabbed an astonishing five-wicket haul and broke the back of GT's batting. He grabbed 3 wickets in the final over and restricted Gujarat to 188 runs at the loss of 9 wickets.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar didn't all0w GT to reach the 200 runs mark despite a wonderful century from the dynamic Shubman Gill. GT would have been in a lot of trouble if it wasn't for Shubman Gill and his maiden IPL century.

GT vs SRH Playing 11 Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad

Substitutes: Yash Dayal, Srikar Bharat, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan