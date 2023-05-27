New Delhi: On Friday, the defending champion Gujarat Titans defeated the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in a do-or-die match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahemdabad. Star-studded MI were knocked out of the tournament, whereas GT will play in the IPL finals against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

With Gill's sensational 129 off 60 balls against MI, he became the highest run scorer of IPL 2023 and batted with a strike rate of 215. His innings included 10 sixes and 7 fours.

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, who is also the mentor of Mumbai Indians, seemed very impressed by the GT opener's performance. In fact, after the match, Gill was seen with him having a serious conversation. Gill was allegedly dating Sachin's daughter, Sara Tendulkar. Several pictures and videos of the duo went viral all over the internet.