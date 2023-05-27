Shubman Gill's Interaction With Sachin Tendulkar After GT's Win Over MI Goes Viral
Gill became the second Indian and fourth overall player to surpass the 800-run milestone.
New Delhi: On Friday, the defending champion Gujarat Titans defeated the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in a do-or-die match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahemdabad. Star-studded MI were knocked out of the tournament, whereas GT will play in the IPL finals against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.
With Gill's sensational 129 off 60 balls against MI, he became the highest run scorer of IPL 2023 and batted with a strike rate of 215. His innings included 10 sixes and 7 fours.
Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, who is also the mentor of Mumbai Indians, seemed very impressed by the GT opener's performance. In fact, after the match, Gill was seen with him having a serious conversation. Gill was allegedly dating Sachin's daughter, Sara Tendulkar. Several pictures and videos of the duo went viral all over the internet.
Shubman Gill with Sachin Tendulkar. pic.twitter.com/Tk5Y2aImE4
Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 26, 2023
Shubman Gill with Sachin Tendulkar. pic.twitter.com/ALpeyyeGqF
vinay sublaniya (@SublaniyaVinay) May 27, 2023
#ShubhmanGill #GTvMI #MumbaiIndians #SaraTendulkar #SachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/9DPHafhgCD
Raju Rajpal (@Hindustani2001) May 27, 2023
It's just a picture.
The picture:#ShubmanGill #SachinTendulkar #IPL2023 #GTvsMI @mufaddal_vohra@mipaltan @gujarat_titans @GemsOfCricket pic.twitter.com/c2GSgsDYYP
Vikku ? (@Vivekanandkosh1) May 27, 2023
God: Chennai ke samne final me double hundred maar ke dikhao aur sara dil jitlo mera#ShubmanGill #SachinTendulkar #GTvsMI #MIvsGT #IPL2023Final pic.twitter.com/SiTuGKSnnY
Bindass27 (@bindass27) May 27, 2023
I am sure you can understand the humor in this pic. ??#ShubhamGill #SachinTendulkar #Cricket pic.twitter.com/B3BrXDmiS9
Volatilty (@TalatiTapan) May 26, 2023
Shubman Gill with his future father in law Sachin Tendulkar? Sara would be really proud.
special innings by #ShubmanGill he in unstoppable? #MIvsGT #GTvMI #RohitSharma? #IPL2023Final pic.twitter.com/svylRLLThO
Dr. Natasha Joshi (@DrNatasha38) May 26, 2023
Shubman Gill created 'HISTORY'
Gill became the second Indian and fourth overall player to surpass the 800-run milestone. He eventually scored 129 off 60 balls, including seven fours and ten sixes. He beat Virender Sehwag's record for the highest individual score in an IPL Playoffs game (122 for PBKS in 2014). He also became the highest scorer in the IPL playoffs.
Also ReadMore News ›
LIVE SCOREBOARD
No live matches
COMMENTS