Ahmedabad: Young Shubman Gill was over the moon after winning his first IPL title on Sunday. Gill hit the winning runs and remained unbeaten on 45* off 43 balls against Rajasthan in Ahmedabad on Sunday. But what caught the attention of fans was Gill’s Virat Kohli-like celebration.

Gill took off his helmet and let out a roar – just like Kohli – after the shot went over the ropes for a six. David Miller, who was at the non-striker’s end, came in and joined Gill in his celebrations.

Here is the much-talked about video. Can you find similarity between the two celebrations?