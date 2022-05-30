<strong>Ahmedabad:</strong> Young Shubman Gill was over the moon after winning his first IPL title on Sunday. Gill hit the winning runs and remained unbeaten on 45* off 43 balls against Rajasthan in Ahmedabad on Sunday. But what caught the attention of fans was Gill's Virat Kohli-like celebration. <p></p> <p></p>Gill took off his helmet and let out a roar - just like Kohli - after the shot went over the ropes for a six. David Miller, who was at the non-striker's end, came in and joined Gill in his celebrations. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the much-talked about video. Can you find similarity between the two celebrations? <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">.<a href="https://twitter.com/gujarat_titans?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gujarat_titans</a> - The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TATAIPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TATAIPL</a> 2022 Champions! <p></p> <p></p>The <a href="https://twitter.com/hardikpandya7?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hardikpandya7</a>-led unit, in their maiden IPL season, clinch the title on their home ground - the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. <a href="https://twitter.com/GCAMotera?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GCAMotera</a> <p></p> <p></p>A round of applause for the spirited <a href="https://twitter.com/rajasthanroyals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rajasthanroyals</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GTvRR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GTvRR</a> <a href="https://t.co/LfIpmP4m2f">pic.twitter.com/LfIpmP4m2f</a></p> <p></p> IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) <a href="https://twitter.com/IPL/status/1530979535629721600?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 29, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">King and Prince <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imVkohli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ShubmanGill?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShubmanGill</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ViratKohli%F0%93%83%B5?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ViratKohli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ShubmanGill?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ShubmanGill</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AavaDe?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AavaDe</a> <a href="https://t.co/JmhcJA7r1S">pic.twitter.com/JmhcJA7r1S</a></p> <p></p> 133* (@133_NotOut) <a href="https://twitter.com/133_NotOut/status/1530986876479213568?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 29, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p>